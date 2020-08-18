Osun gold exploration’ll create 1, 400 jobs- Minister

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc Olamilekan Adegbite has stated that not less than 1,400 jobs would be created in Osun state when the gold exploration kicks off in June 2021.

“Today we have Thor exploration in Osun state through the Segilola Gold project, which is projected to start producing in the first half of next year. The project is expected to create about 400 direct jobs and 1000 indirect jobs.” he said.

Adegbite stated that the country was on its way to becoming a major gold producing hub in the West African region, which would diversify the country’s revenue away from crude oil and create jobs for its teeming youthful population.

He noted that government was creating an enabling environment across the gold value chain. “Indeed the international roadshows we have had in the past have borne fruits,” he said recently while giving account of his one year in office.

The minister who was appointed last August pointed out that the ministry had created a business friendly and an enabling environment in the sector for the creation of jobs.

He stated that the government had licensed two gold refineries that would refine gold to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) standard.

Furthermore, the minister projected that a slew of industries would spring up across the gold value chain. “Numerous industries will spring off when our gold economy becomes full-fledged. Some of them would include equipment leasing and repairs, logistic and transport as gold requires a specialized means of transport, security, insurance, aggregators, and so on. These would ultimately create tens of thousands of jobs.”

