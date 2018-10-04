Osun Gov-Elect Oyetola receives certificate of return

The governor- elect in Osun state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday , received the certificate of returns from the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

He was given the certificate at the INEC headquarters along Gbongan/ Ibadan road, Osogbo, the state capital.

Having polled 255,505, to defeat his major contestant in the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who scored 255,023 in the election, Oyetola of the APC was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape.

In his speech, the Governor- elect, Oyetola, commended the INEC, security agencies and all stakeholders who worked to ensure there was credible election in the state.

He said the victory is for the people of Osun state who voted for him because of the trust they have in him.

“It was tough, but we thank God.

I want to assure people of Osun that I will justify the confidence reposed in me.

I will always consult stakeholders in taking crucial decisions.

Welfare of the people will be my focus.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje vowed that he will resign his position if the court nullifies the election.

He said the commission did its best to ensure free and fair election and promote the image of INEC.

Agbaje said he remained neutral throughout the process and stressed that : “If at the end of litigation at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the commission is found culpable for not discharging its responsibility faithfully and diligently, I will take full responsibility for such laxity, publicly apologize to all Nigerians and thereafter resign my appointment with the commission.

“Just like the first round of the governorship election on 22nd September, 2018, the supplementary election substantially met global best practices in conduct of elections as adjudged by the vast majority of stakeholders, especially many party leaders in Osun state.

“It should be put on record that after carrying out a thorough investigation of all the allegations of intimidation of voters suspected to belong to a particular party, violence, arrest of journalists and observers raised by some groups, the office discovered that all the allegations were not absolutely correct, especially as those arrested by the police with fake observer tags are still being investigated.

“Other issues raised by the US, UK and EU and the domestic observer groups would be closely studied by the commission for further appropriate action.

“Let me use this opportunity to enjoin the winner of the Osun state governorship election to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along in an all inclusive government that will harmonize the development plans of all segments and transmitting same to good governance for the benefit of the people of Osun state,”.

He said.

