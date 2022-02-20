Osun governorship election: Oyetola picks second term ticket as AbdulRazaq speaks on APC chances



Kwara state governor and Osun APC Governorship Primaries Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the peaceful conduct and massive turnout of members at the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in Osun underscore the popularity of the party in the state.

This is just as he declared the incubent goverrnor Gboyega Oyetola winner of the primaries.

Oyetola polled 222,169 votes to beat his main challenger and former Secretary to the State Government Moshood Adeoti who got 12,921 votes.

Former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Rt Hon. Lasun Yusuf polled 460 votes to emerge second runner-up in the ballot that has been adjudged very peaceful and credible by most observers.AbdulRazaq had earlier on Saturday commended all the aspirants and party leaders and members for working for peace in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the large turnout for the exercise showed that the party is alive and strong in Osun — a feat he linked to the great performance of APC governments over the years, including the consolidation of that success by the incumbent administration of Oyetola.

“If you open the pages of newspapers today, what was painted was a picture of war in Osun. But the primaries election has been so peaceful,” the governor told reporters in Iragbiji town of Boripe local government area of the state when he led the committee to monitor the exercise.

“I congratulate the people of Osun state, all the aspirants, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). What is happening here shows that the party is alive and strong. You can see that from the huge turnout,” he said.

Also at Ilobu, in Irepodun local government area of Osun State, AbdulRazaq attributed the massive turnout to the dividends of democracy enjoyed by the people of the state from the successive progressive administrations.

“The important thing for us is the peaceful process. From what I have seen, APC has done very well in this state beyond the primaries. We have come to Osun State and we have seen the level of infrastructural development. Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola did well and governor Gboyega Oyetola has built on it massively.

“What is going on here is a process to select our candidate for the next governorship election. The election has been peaceful and this has to do with the dividends of democracy the people of Osun have enjoyed.

“I congratulate the party for presenting progressive administrations in the state. We are proud of the work the party has done in the state,” he said.

Announcing the results at the state secretariat of APC at 2.57a.m. on Sunday the goverrnor said there were a total of 408, 697 registered voters (party members), out of which 247, 207 were accredited to take part in the exercise, according to the Governor.

He said there were a total of 235,550 votes cast in the Osun Governorship Primaries.

“I, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, chairman of Osun Governorship Primary Election Committee, hereby certify that Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, having scored the highest number of votes cast in the Osun State Governorship primary election held on February 19, 2022 and met all the requirements as contained in the guidelines for the election, is declared the winner,” he announced, drawing applause from the audience.