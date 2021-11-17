Osun governorship election: PDP to commence sale of forms November 22





Ahead of the July 16, 2022 Osun state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to commence the sale of expression of Interest and nomination forms Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 10, 2021.

PDP in a statement by it National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu rtd, Wednesday explained that “under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), the last day for submission of forms has been fixed for Friday, December 17, 2021.

Continuing, the statement read “screening of aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the national Secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

“Ward congresses to elect 3-man adhoc delegates have been fixed for Wednesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 17, 2022 while local government congress for election of one National Delegate and one person living with disability per Local Government has been scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“The publication of delegates’ list has been scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 while the Governorship Primary for the election is schedule for Monday, March 7, 2022. Appeals on the governorship primary will be taken on Thursday March 10, 2022.

“All critical stakeholders, intending aspirants, leaders and members of our party in Osun state are to note and be guided accordingly”.

