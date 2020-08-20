Osun govt declares August 20 public holiday for hijrah, Isese



Osun state government Wednesday declared August 20, 2020 as public holiday for the 1442AH Islamic year and for traditional worshipers to celebrate 2020 Isese day.



A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the holiday was to commemorate the beginning of a new Islamic year – 1442 AH, and afford the Muslim Community in the state the opportunity of celebrating this year’s Hijrah.



Also, a statement by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Obawale Adebisi, said the same date has been declared for the celebration of 2020 Isese day.



He said the government appreciate the traditional worshippers for their consistent cooperation and understanding with the State Government, in the practice of their religion, especially, since emergence of Coronavirus.



The government emphasized that the holiday is no approval for large gatherings or unauthorized meetings under any guise.

Residents are enjoined to observe the safety guidelines against COVID-19 as outlined by the government and the NCDC.

