Osun govt suspends teacher for ‘violation of civil service rules’



A teacher in the employment of Osun state government, Akinyemi Philip, has been suspended for violating civil service rules.



Until his suspension, Phillip was a teacher in Masifa Community Grammar School, Ejigbo.



A letter of suspension obtained by our correspondent dated December 20, 2021,and titled “Letter of Indefinite Suspension.”



The letter reads: “I am directed to inform you that as a result of your actions of unprofessional misconduct and abuse of office, your action created public assault to the authority concerned, abuse of power as a teacher, disobedient to your school teacher and in particular to the state government of Osun.”



The Ministry of Education, Osun West Education District Office, in the letter said, “it is a fact that you Mr. Akinyemi Philip, a teacher of Masifa Community Grammar School, Ejigbo, you are more focus on partisan politics than your duty as a teacher and commitment to the state government as a civil servant in Osun state.



“Your unpatriotic behaviour, abuse and proactive postings and comment on social media are against the civil service rules.”



Meanwhile, findings on the Facebook page of Philip showed that he has been posting information against he state governor.



In one of his posts, he wrote on his Facebook page that “Don’t Give A Betrayed Second Term,” “The Battle of 2006-2010 Should Be A Lesson For The Present. Ex/Former As Case May Be Await You Soon! No Retreat; No Surrender,” “Iwaloye 2022: Good Morning Progressive Family,” among others.

