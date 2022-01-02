Osun govt warns against fake teacher’s recruitment list on social media

Osun State Government has cried out over purported teacher’s recruitment list circulating on social media, describing the list as fake.



Residents of the state, especially applicants in the teacher’s recruitment have thereby been warned to disregard the fake list.



The list flying around on social media was said to be shortlisted successful candidates with some names listed on the purported list.



The Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Oladoyin, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Sunday, stated that the Ministry of Education has not released any list to the public.



He explained that the 1,000 successful applicants are already being contacted through text messages and voice notes in batches.



“It has been brought to the notice of the State Government that a fake list of shortlisted candidates for the Osun Teacher’s Recruitment is trending on the social media.



“I want to state in strong terms that the purported list of successful candidates did not emanate from the Ministry of Education and the names and examination numbers are not the same with what we have in our porter. Whatever list that is trending out there is fake and remains the handiwork of mischief makers and should be disregarded accordingly.



“Let me use this medium to stress again that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola remains committed to revamping the State’s education sector and the recruitment of qualified teachers will not be compromised in any form,” the statement added.

