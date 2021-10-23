Osun govt withdraws case against Aregbesola’s loyalists



Osun state government, Friday, withdrew case instituted against some loyalists of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who are standing trial on alleged breach of peace.



The defendants are leaders of the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP).



They are Hon Rasaq Salinsile, former party secretary and chairman of the factional APC, former State Chairman of the party, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, and former Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Kazeem Salami.



Others are former Commissioner for Youth Sport and Special Needs, Comrade Biyi Odunlade, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano; and two APC members from Ilesa and Osogbo, Alaba Popoola and Azeez Adekunle, respectively.



They were charged for attempted murder, assault, breach of peace allegedly committed during the sitting of Ward Congress Appeal Committee on August 14, 2021.



Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had directed withdrawal of the case against them.

When the case came up Friday, a prosecutor from the state Ministry of Justice, O. F. Akintayo, told the court that the state government has taken over the prosecution from the police.



He told the court that the Commissioner for Justice had directed him to withdraw the charge and urged the court to strike it out.



Counsel to the defendants, Gbenga Awosode, did not oppose the application of the counsel to withdraw the charge.



The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, thereby struck out the charge and discharged the defendants.