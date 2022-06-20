Osun Guber: I ‘ve confidence of winnin re-election, Oyetola boasts

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed confidence that he would win the July 16 governorship election.



He said his performance in the last three and half years and the delivery of promises made to the people, boosted his confidence in winning the election.



Oyetola who spoke during a campaign for his reelection in Egbedore and Ejigbo local government areas promised that his second term would be better than the first term which he said began with distraction by litigations.



He said he decided not to engage in abuse with his opponents because he has something good to offer the people of the state, appealing to the electorates not to give their voters a card in exchange for money.



“I don’t usually talk about my opponent. I know what I can do and that is what I am telling people. I am sure of my capacity to govern this state. My records in the last three and half years are there.



“It is God that has been doing it for me. I have confidence because God is with me. I appeal to those of you that have not collected PVCs to go and collect them. Don’t let anybody collect your voter card. I don’t make empty promises. What I can not do, I will not promise it,” Oyetola added.



The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, called on the aggrieved members to return to the party and work for the reelection of the governor.



He said Oyetola is not fighting anybody and he is ready to work with whoever loves the progress of the state.

