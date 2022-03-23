Osun guber: INEC commences 2-day training for ROs

In preparation for Osun state governorship elections scheduled on the 16th July, 2022, the training of Registration Officers (ROs) has commenced in all 30 local government areas of Osun state.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director Information and Voter Education, Mr Ayodele Aluko said the two-day training of ROs commenced 21st – 22nd March 2022.

According to the statement, the objective of the training is for participants should to effectively perform the duties of Registration Officers.

Quiting a goodwill message delivered through the coordinating trainers, the Director General of the Electoral Institute, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, urged the Registration Officers to adhere to the code of conduct for CVR officials and ensure compliance to the guiding principles of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise with emphasis on time, place and eligibility of persons to participate in the exercise.

He described the CVR exercise as an important aspect of the electoral process that aims to advance the inclusion of eligible citizens in the Voter Register to guarantee the credibility of the process as well as provide the opportunity for many citizens who were unable to vote at the last Governorship election to exercise their franchise.

He further urged participants to acquaint themselves with the operation of the IVED technology deployed for the purpose and be able to practically troubleshoot the device.