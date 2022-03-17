Osun guber: INEC commences training for SROs, ROs





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commence training of Supervisory Registration Officers (SROs) and Registration Officers (ROs) for Osun state Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Oshogbo.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Director Information and Voter Education, Mr Ayodele Aluko, the two-day training of SROs commenced 17th – 18th March, 2022 while training of ROs will take place 21st – 22nd March, 2022.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Director General of the Electoral Institute Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, in his goodwill message through the Trainers stated that the “Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is an important aspect of an electoral process that aims to advance the inclusion of eligible citizens in the Voter Register.

He said the purpose was “to guarantee the credibility of the process as well as provide the opportunity for many citizens who were unable to vote at the last governorship election to exercise their franchise.”

The DG also appreciated the REC INEC Osun for ensuring a successful Training session in preparation for the forthcoming Governorship Elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Osun state, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji in his opening remarks urged participants to take the training seriously as “this is an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the processes and procedures of the CVR and operations of the IVED technology deployed for the purpose.”

According to him, this would also enable them to be trainers at the training of Registration Officers, describing the trainers as a think-tank for the Institute and the Commission.

The REC further highlighted the importance of the training as the commission devolves the CVR exercise to Registration Areas (RAs) to ensure inclusive participation of voters at the Osun state governorship elections.