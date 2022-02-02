Osun guber: PDP appoints Oyinlola, Oyedokun to resolve intra-party conflicts

Ahead of the Osun state governorship election slated for July 16, 2022, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other national stakeholders of the party has appointed Elder Shuaibu Oyedokun and former governor of Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola to co-chair a committee to resolve all issues among members.

Briefing journalists at the end of the Osun NWC stakeholders meeting recently held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba disclosed that the committee was given one week, but “If the Osun people come back and say we are into consensus, so be it”.

He revealed that “the NWC, members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders agreed that in line with the position of the party to carry every organ of the party along, the meeting decided that we should seek an Osun state solution.

He continued “We cannot begin to resolve issues at national without involving stakeholders and local leaders who are more abreast with issues concerning Osun state PDP.

“The meeting decides that they will go and meet on all issues. A committee of 10 under the joint leadership of Elder Shuaibu Oyedokun and former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola to convey the meeting and bring all members of the party in the state, including the 6 aspirants together”.

“The idea of the committee that the PDP has set up is to ensure that there is harmony in the party. This party have the capacity to discuss and resolve amicably”.

On consensus candidate, he said ” the party will always respect the decision of the local people, we don’t impose decision here. If the Osun state people come back and say we are into consensus, so be it.

“But we know there is a level playing field for everybody. In any event, it was emphasised that If we need to go into the primary, it will be a free, fair and credible primary election just like we had in Ekiti state, he added.