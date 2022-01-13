Osun guber: PDP clears Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, 4 others





Ahead of the July 16 Osun governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all the six aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket.

Chairman of the screening committee, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Muhammed Adoke, gave this indication, Thursday while submitting the Committee’s report to PDP National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature in his office.

According to Adoke, aspirants cleared by the committee are: the PDP 2018 candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Hon Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke, former Secretary to Osun State Government Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade and Mr Dotun Babayemi.

Adoke said none of the candidates was disqualified as all scaled the screening hurdles.

The former Attorney General assured the National Working Committee that the exercise was thoroughly conducted in line with party guidelines and constitution.

In his remark, PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, lauded committee members for their selfless service while promising that the leadership of the party would give aspirants to every elective position equal opportunity.

Bature said, “on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, I sincerely thank this committee for a job well done.

“Osun is one of the most important states to our party and we believe with the job this committee has done, all the aspirants will be glad at the outcome. The aspirants will see that we have done the best in their interest”.