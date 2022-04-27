Osun guber: We ‘ll ensure reduction in void votes, REC assures

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it will redouble its efforts to reduce incidents of void votes in the governorship election scheduled for July 16, 2022 in Osun state and in future elections.

The commission aims to achieve this by adopting the cultural and traditional methods of the people in the drafting and dissemination of voter education and content.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun state, Prof. Olayinka Abdulganiyu Raji, gave the assurance while addressing participants drawn from the commission, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the media at a voter education and publicity implementation workshop.

The REC stated that the voter education and publicity drive in the state towards the governorship election slated for July 16, 2022, would be anchored on the rich cultural and social values of the people, which according to him, would suit the peculiarities of the people.

He urged the voter education and publicity officers to “study the traditions and culture of the people and use it to add value to the sensitization and mobilization drive of the Commission, stressing that “such would enable the people to understand and assimilate our messages”.

Enumerating the objectives of the workshop, the Director, Voter Education and Publicity department, Ayodele Victor Aluko, represented by the Deputy Director, Voter Education, Mrs. Mary Nkem, stated that it was aimed at sharing with Voter Education providers in Osun state the voter education and publicity template of the commission for the governorship election in order get them to work collectively as a team working to achieve the same purpose.

The Director also said the Workshop was aimed at sharing major changes in the processes and procedures in election conduct to enable the participants to communicate well and communicate the right messages.

