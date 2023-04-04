Osun: How Ogboni leader, policeman, woman died while trailing kidnappers 

The leader of the Ogboni fraternity popularly known as ‘Ogboni Agbaye,’ Oba AdetoyeOse Olakisan, Monday, died in an accident while trailing the kidnappers of his two wives in Osun state.

It was gathered that a policeman and one other woman involved in the accident also died.

Blueprint learned that two wives of Olakisan were abducted in his residence, Imesi-Ile, Obokun local government area, early hours of Monday.

Sources said both conventional and non-conventional security operatives attempted to block the Imesi-Ile-Edemosi-Ila area of the forest to prevent the kidnappers from escaping.

The source said: “Oba Olakisan with some other security personnel went through the Edemosi-Ila routs when the car which he drove had an accident.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment but they all died.”

The spokesperson of the police command in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said: “The Ogboni leader and the officer- in- iharge of Oke-Mesi were in a vehicle with another woman returning from the search of the kidnapped victims.

“About the incident relating to Oba Ogboni Agbaye, the man and a policeman who is the OC of Oke-Mesi were in a vehicle with one other woman, while they were returning from a search of those kidnapped. They had a lone accident. The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

“They were all rushed to hospital but they all died. Meanwhile, the police are still in the forest to rescue those kidnapped,” Opalola added.

