Osun: I’m prepared for governance, Gov Elect assures APC

Osun State governor-Elect, Gboyega Oyetola has said he is full prepared for governance and would not be needing any tutelage when he assume office, assuring the party leadership that he will not disappoint them.

Oyetola spoke just as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) asked him to run an all inclusive government and work to carry along the party’s last alliance with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in other to cement the alliance.

Oyetola who presented his certificate of return to the APC national Chairman in company of the state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said having learnt the rudiments of administration, he will work to build on the legacies left behind by the out going governor.

He said “I must thank Mr. President for his support through out the period and coming to campaign during the period and giving me massive support. I thank the chairman who literally moved his base from Abuja to Osun. I thank you for the fact that I happen to be the first product of direct primary which everybody is now copying.

“I thank the leadership of the party and the governors, starting with the governor of Kano state who headed the campaign team. All the governors played a vital role to ensurewe secure victory. I am happy that at the end of the day, the best emerged and the best party won the election.

“By the grace of the Almighty God, we really going to build on the legacy of Ogbeni Aregbesola, especially infrastructure and the economy. I am going to be running an all inclusive administration.

“My guiding value will be accountability and integrity. I want to be able to show case the developmental agenda of Osun that everybody will be proud of. I will not disappoint you because I am prepared for the job. I have learnt the rudiments of administration and I believe that by the grace of the Almighty God, one year from now, we will have cause for celebration.”

Receiving the certificate of return, Comrade Oshiomhole charged them to work with to develop even areas that did not vote him, pointing out that the results of the election was a clear indication that it was a free and fair election with all the candidates evenly matched.

Oshiomhole said “I expect you to deliver the expected goods within the shortest possible time regardless of where you won and lost. From my own experience, it help when you somewhere you lost that if they don’t vote for you this time, they may find you their dearly eat time. That is the beauty of democracy.

“In particular, you need to extend a genuine hand of fellowship to all those who contested against you because we knowingly opted for multi party democracy which mean that we prefer a system in which people can engage us. The outcome may not be the best, but it always represent the will of the majority.

“In your own case, it is a double victory because you made it in the private sector, you are not a government created baby. You are your own man and it was on the strength of that Aregbesola found you worthy to function as his Chief of Staff. Having done that job, you don’t need any learning process. You need to go full blast to work as ensure that the people of Osun state gets the dividends of the investment they have made in your person.”

