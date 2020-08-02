Osun imposes fine on Covid-19 defaulters



Osun state government, Sunday said violators of COVID-19 safety protocols would face the full wrath of the law starting from Monday.



A statement signed by the deputy governor and chairman, COVID-19 Task Force, Mr Benedict Olugboyega, said “hotels, clubs and bars that flout COVID-19 safety protocols shall be closed and fined N250,000 before they can be reopened.



According to the statement, the state government will begin enforcement of “stronger punitive measures which will include the deployment of mobile courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.



The state government expressed worried over the action of the individuals and organizations who have allegedly been aiding the spread of the deadly disease.



“Defaulting worship centres shall be closed and fined N100,000 before they can reopen. Private Hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients shall have their establishments shut and the owners’ practising license withdrawn.



“Individuals who flout the safety protocols of the State Government, after being tried, shall be sentenced to community service. Motorcycles that exceed approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N2,000. Buses and mini-buses that violate the approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N5,000.



“Having examined the rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in recent times, the state government of Osun is worried that in spite of the various measures taken to ensure the safety of its citizens, some individuals and institutions have continued to aid the spread of the virus through their flagrant disregard for government’s guidelines.”

Related

No tags for this post.