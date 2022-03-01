Osun launches platform to receive feedback from residents



Osun state government Tuesday launched its feedback website to enable residents of the state have easy access to government for inquiries and complaints about government programmes.



The state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, launched the platform through the State’s Civic Engagement Centre to afford residents, the opportunity of direct contact with the government and its activities through modern technology.



The Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, noted that the platform would further bridge the gaps between government and the people.



According to Oyintiloye, both residents and non resident would also have the opportunity to express their opinion about government programmes and how it’s affecting them using the platform.



He said the web platform was designed in a way that residents could drop their enquiry or complaints and also call the government whenever the need arises on the quick response dedicated lines and email address on it.



Oyintiloye, who noted that it was not possible for government to reach out to all residents individually, stated that they can reach the government and in return government can reach them via the platform.



“The website is designed in such a way that people can drop their complaints and enquiries for government’s attention and can also call government in any of the quick response dedicated lines and email address provided on the platform.



“It will serve as a feedback mechanism between the government and the people in the areas of development as well as government policies and programmes.



“Through the website, activities of govt especially in the rural areas will be further projected to the outside world.



“It will also create avenue for partnership with many multi nationals and NGOs with interest in the improved living condition for rural dwellers”, he added.



Oyintiloye, who appreciated the governor for establishing the centre, said the centre had been interfacing with the people across all social strata in a bid to promote social democratic ideals through inclusive and participatory governance.