Osun legislator adopts poor student for full scholarship

A member of Osun state House of Assembly representing Ife North, Babatunde Olatunji, has advocated support of government and wealthy individuals for exceptional students in the society.

He observed that many exceptional students whose parents are poor and living in the rural areas need support of wealthy people in the community.

The legislator made the call at Akinlalu High School, Akinlalu, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun state, when he visited the school to pay the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, fee of a student, Akanbi Adeola.

Speaking with the principal of the school, Mr Babarinde Azeez, Olatunji explained that his decision to sponsor Adeola was because of her exceptional performance and determination despite her financial challenges.

The legislator who said he was impressed by the commitment of the poor girl to become a lawyer, promised that he would responsible for her school fee to the university level.

“I learnt that she is the overall best student in the school. I was told that she goes to school without food many times. There was a time her mother told her to go and learn tailoring because she couldn’t afford the school fee of N2,000. I decided to sponsor her till she finish her university education because of her commitment and seriousness.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Babarinde Azeez, disclosed that Adeola emerged as senior girl because of her outstanding performance.

He appreciated the legislator for the gesture and advised other politicians to emulate Honourable Olatunji by extending the dividend of democracy to the rural areas, and particularly to the exceptional but poor students.

Reacting to the gesture, Adeola thanked the legislator for paying her WAEC fee and also promised to pay her National Examination Council, NECO, fee.

Adeola who explained that her father has died 9 years ago, disclosed that her mother has been finding it difficult to feed her and her siblings.

“My mother is selling pap (ogi). My father died 9 years ago. I want to become a lawyer but my mother asked me to go and learn tailoring. She couldn’t pay my school fee. “I thank God who sent Honourable Olatunji to me. He has been paying my school fee. I am happy that he paid N19,500 for my WAEC fee today and I pray to God to bless him to fulfill his promise to pay my NECO fee.

