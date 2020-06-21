Osun LG retirees seek legal action against govt over deductions

Local government pensioners in Osun state Sunday threatened to take legal action against the state government should they refuse to refund their pensions.

In a statement by the spokesman and chairman, LG Retirees Forum, director of strategy and secretary, Lanre Fadahunsi, Olayinka Michael, Femi Olanipekun and Depo Oluwadahunsi, the forum gave the government 14 days to accede to their demands.

They described the deductions from their pensions as “illegal”, saying that the government must refund it immediately.

“The illegal deductions from our pensions should be refunded as it is against the constitution as regards pensions.

“The constitutional provision that pensions be reviewed every five years should be acted upon to the advantage of those pre/2012 retirees as was recently done for contributory pensions beneficiaries.

“Forthwith, our pensions should be made first charge payment because we retired from the local government system which is very solvent.

“The government should set machinery in motion to meet with our representatives to reach an agreement on the mode and pattern of repayment.

“Counting 14 days from the date of our press release, we would be made to explore other possibilities of seeking legal redress and call for freezing of the accounts of the local governments.”