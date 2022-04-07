Osun: LP berates Aregbesola’s policy on single uniform, indebtedness, Opon Imo



The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, has berated former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, over his policies on single uniform, financial indebtedness and introduction of Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge).



He described the policies as ‘failure that history will not readily forget.’

Speaking in Osogbo when the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, was unveiled as the party’s candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state, Thursday, the labour party leader whose speech was read by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said “part of the Civil Service Coalition and many others wrote a petition and even publicly addressed the National Press on the numerous numbers of corrupt practices of one Governor across 2012 to 2015.



“In the allegations in some petitions, it was alleged that a sitting Governor received money directly from the Ministry of Finance without due process, giving the preparation of the workers’ salaries in contract to a Lagos Company. They also alleged that the Governor lied publicly about the accrued State revenue of 4 years.



“Many of these very heavy allegations were documented by men who are yet living and are Osun State indigenes. In another drama in a press interview, a former yet living APC Finance Commissioner tried so hard but unsuccessfully muddle up the details of two huge loans of the State that is still unpaid.



“Haba! A ruling Government wicked enough to order half salary payments to the Workers is a very insensitive government,” he added.

