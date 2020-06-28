Osun: Man allegedly kills friend during argument on football field



A middle-age man, Lateef Ahmed, Sunday, allegedly killed his friend, Shuaib Ishola, during an argument on a football field in Iwo, Osun state.



The deceased and the suspect with other colleagues, were said to be playing football on Sunday morning at ST. Mary Grammar School, Iwo, when they disagreed on minor issue.



It was gathered that the argument that ensued infuriated the suspect who immediately hit his friend with local ring.



Some of their colleagues on the field refused to speak with the press on the matter. It was gathered that the deceased collapsed after he was hit with the ring and collapsed on the field.



It was learnt that several efforts were made to rescue the young boy but all to no avail.



The suspect was not allowed to run away until police men arrived the field and was handed over to security men.



A source told our Correspondent that the deceased was confirmed dead at the general hospital in the town where he was rushed to.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.



She said the information available to the police is that the duo engaged in a fight at a football field when the suspect, who lived at Atanda road in Iwo hit the deceased with his fist and the deceased collapsed.



The PPRO said the deceased was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Iwo, but the parents did not allow an autopsy to be carried out on the body before he was evacuated to the family house for burial.



She promised that the state command of the police would find out the cause of the death and ensure that justice is done.

