Osun monarch requests N20m from govt to marry from Kano emirate

There was outrage on social media Friday as a letter of request from the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale, seeking the help of the Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to support his marriage with N20 million.

The monarch in his letter addressed to the governor informed the government of his decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate.

The letter titled: Notification of Wedding and Request for Financial Support, dated February 8, 2022 and received by the office of the Special Adviser, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter read in part, “I have the instruction of His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, to notify you of the Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate to be precise Ado Bayero Dynasty.

“I wish to remind Your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses which necessitate the support of state government financially even logistically.

“Moreover, the estimated amount for the event is above N20 million. His Excellency, Oba Akanbi, relies on you for necessary consideration and approval

on this request.”