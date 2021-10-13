Osun monarch threatens to expose colleague for refusal to refund loan





A traditional ruler in Osun state, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has threatened to expose a monarch for his refusal to refund the loan he took for him.



Speaking at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, during the disbursement of N6.5bn Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.



The monarch said, “I want to advise the beneficiaries not to see it as a gift because you didn’t return the one given to you by the past administration.



“This government is not the first to give you this kind of loan. The former government gave you but they were running after you to refund it.



“Someone who has now become a king in this state came to me when he was pursuing his ambition. I went to the micro credit agency to borrow money for him. He is now a king and he has refused to refund the loan. I will soon bring his matter to you governor. I don’t want to mention him now.”



A total of 31,888 beneficiaries will benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria and Osun Government intervention funds.

