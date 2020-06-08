Osun NDLEA arraigns man over 1.5kg Indian hemp

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Monday, arraigned one Ahmed Tijani before a Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun state, for unlawful possession of 1.5kg of cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The prosecution from the NDLEA, led by Ogaga Azuigo, told the court that the defendant committed the crime sometimes in February 2020.

The crime was said to be contrary to section 19 of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendant whose charge was read in English and interpreted in Hausa language admitted guilt to the crime.

However, the prosecutor could not produce the exhibits and urged the court to adjourn for presentation of fact.

Justice Peter Lifu adjourned the case to June 9, 2020 for conviction and sentencing.