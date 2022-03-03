Osun NSCDC hands over homeless boy to govt for rehabilitation



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun state command, Thursday handed over a 17-year-old boy, Sunday Ademola, who was said to be homeless, to the state government for rehabilitation.



The state Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, (ASC II) Atanda Olabisi, said the boy was found roaming about along Osogbo-Ibadan highway naked and his hands were tied to the back.



The NSCDC stated that investigation revealed that the boy has no mental health challenge because he was questioned and he gave accurate response.



“On physical observations, the teenager’s hands were found to have been tied to his back. He had bruises on his head, and it was suspected he was beaten mercilessly by person(s) yet to be identified.



“After he was given first aid treatment by the medical team of the Divisional Office, he was interrogated and in his words, he said ‘my name is Ademola Sunday, I am from Inisha, Onira’s Compound.”



The NSCDC stated that the name and picture of the boy were sent to the said compound he claimed to have hailed from, but no one seems to recognize him there.



“However, the case has been reported to the Ministry of Women Affairs, Osun State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo and from there the boy was taken to Correctional and Rehabilitation Center, Testing Ground Osogbo, with the hope of uniting him with his parents soon,” the statement added.

The PRO of the corps, commended the community for their vigilance, swift report of the case to the authorities, and urged the citizens of the state to continue to report any suspicious movements to the NSCDC office nearest to them for quick intervention.