Osun PDP: Appeal panel recommends cancellation, rerun of primary election in Iwo



The House of Representatives primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency of Osun state has been faulted by the appeal committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.



The committee saddled with the responsibility of hearing the petition emanated from the state house of assembly and senatorial primary election in the state, recommended the cancellation and rerun of the primary election for the House of Representatives in Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency.



The Chairman, Secretary and a member of the committee, Bar Abdulfatai Adesina, Dr Edward Adie and Hon Yemisi Afolabi, agreed with the petitioner that the delegate list used for the election was manipulated.



The petition was written by an aspirant, Lukman Bello, who alleged that the delegate used altered.



In the report of the committee obtained by our correspondent, the petitioner complained about the replacement of authentic delegates with impostors, and the committee agreed that he has proved the manipulation of the delegate list.



The committee noted that the petitioner presented the evidence of the authentic list of Ad-hoc delegates as elected to vote in the primaries and the manipulated list of delegates, used for the election.



“The petitioner was able to identify the authentic delegates who were removed from the authentic list. He went further to present the names of the said supposedly fake delegates that voted.



“He also presented copies of his petition which he submitted to the state party office and the police before and afterthe election. This means that he protested on the day of the election,” the report added.



The committee, however, recommended that the Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives should be cancelled and a re-run conducted as deemed fit by the National Working Committee, noting that the NWC has the final say on any election.



