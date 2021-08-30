Osun police arraigns woman for declaring her house help wanted on social media



Osun State Police Command, Monday, arraigned a 31-year-old woman, Adekunle Adefisayo, before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, for allegedly exposing her house help, Olatona Opeyemi, to hatred and damaged her reputation by sending her photograph on social media and declared her wanted.



The defendant was said to have committed the purported crime on August 19, 2021 at about 8:40am opposite Patake School, Ayekale, Osogbo.



She was also alleged to have prepared a native charm for her house help to use.



The charge reads in part: “That you Adekunle Adefisayo, did unlawfully gave native charm to one Olatona Motunrayo Opeyemi, your house help, to use with intent to injure her and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 337 of thecriminal code cap 34. Vol 11 Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.



“That you Adekunle Adefisayo, on the 26th day of August 2021 at about 4:24 pm at opposite Patake school Ayekale, Osogbo, did exposed one Olatona Motunrayo Opeyemi, your house help, to hatred and damaged her reputation by unlawfully send her photograph on social media and declared her wanted, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 373 and punishable under section 375 of the criminal code cap 34, Vol 11 Laws of Osun state.”



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the four count charges bothering on intent to damage reputation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.



Her counsel, Muftau Adediran, urged to court to grant her bail in the most liberal term, promising that she would provide reliable sureties.



The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, thereby granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.



Magistrate Ayilara said the surety must be a civil servant or a house owner in the state. He adjourned the case to October 4, 2021, for settlement.

