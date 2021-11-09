Osun police arrest 3 for burglary, foodstuffs theft



Osun state police command has arrested three persons for alleged house breaking and stealing of foodstuffs.



The suspects, Muideen Osikoya Azeez, Paul Azeez and Lukman Olakunle Olayanju, were alleged to have stolen vegetable oil, semovita, spaghetti, tomato paste, curry and thyme.



The Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, in a statement, Tuesday, alleged that the suspects committed the crime on October 26, 2021, at Inisa, Odo-Otin local government, Osun state.



Olayanju was alleged to have received the other two suspects from Ikorodu, Lagos state, and led them to a shop at Oke-Ogun street, Inisha, where they stole the items valued N850,000.



“The suspects having succeeded in burgling the shop at Inisha, were arrested at Osogbo, Osun State on the same date at about 0300hrs with one Golf car with Reg. NO EKY 762 GP belonging to Muideen Osikoya Azeez on their way to Ikorodu, Lagos State, where they wanted to go and sell the stolen goods to unsuspecting individuals/buyers.



“Moreso, their pointer Lukman Olakunle Olayanju, a native of Inisha, Osun State who doubles as their herbalist was tracked and apprehended at Inisha.



“The suspects confessed to the alleged crime in their various statements and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the police added.