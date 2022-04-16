Osun police nab 3 with human parts, one dead

Osun state police command, Saturday, said it has apprehended three suspected ritualists for unlawful possession of human hearts.



The police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said one of the suspects, Olufemi Oriyomi (21), has died, while Olayade Kehinde (25) and Raimi Sheriff (21) are still in police custody.



According to the police, the suspects were arrested on 7th April 2022 at 11 am during a search and stop operation along Osogbo/OAU Ife campus road, Ile-Ife.

She explained that the suspects who were stopped in their motorcycles sped off and were chased by the police.



Opalola said, “they were eventually arrested at Safejo area of Ile-Ife, and while searching, human heart, which they claimed was one of their friend’s and various criminal charms were found on them.



“Meanwhile, as the discreet investigation is still ongoing, one of the suspects named Olufemi Oriyomi fell sick and was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he died while on admission and the corpse has been deposited at the state hospital for autopsy.”



She said the remaining two suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.