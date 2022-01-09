Osun police nab suspected kidnapper



A 42-year-old man, Ajibola Ogunibi, has been arrested by the Osun state police command for alleged kidnapping.



The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, who paraded the suspect at the weekend disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the crime.



The police commissioner stated that the suspect was arrested on December 30, 2021, at his hideout around Ilesa garage, Osogbo.



He said, “upon a report by the complainant, a Bureau de-change businessman who resides at Sabo Area, Osogbo that some men came to his office with a gun and whisked him away to the bush along Ilesa road and demanded ransom thereby searched and dispossessed him of the sum of N204,000.00k found on him.



“He was consequently left to his fate in the bush while they escaped. The Tactical team from CP’s Surveillance squad activated their investigation mechanism and one of the perpetrators was arrested in his hideout at Ilesa Garage Area, Osogbo.

“He confessed to crime and effort is ongoing to arrest his cohorts.”



Olokode said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Related

No tags for this post.