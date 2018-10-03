Osun polls: Blame security agents, political actors for electoral ‘fraud’ – CSO

The Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group has urged Nigerians to disregard calls by Peoples Democratic Party for resignation of national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu over the September 22, Osun governorship election. ISDMG, a coalition of civil society groups, faulted the calls which it described as misplaced and urged Nigerians to keep faith in the leadership of Yakubu to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in 2019. Executive Director of ISDMG, Dr Chima Amadi, in an interactive session with a section of the media in Abuja yesterday said, rather than blame INEC for the fraud in the governorship poll, they should blame politicians and security agencies who were desperate to secure the electoral mandate. Following the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola as winner of the election, the PDP had demanded for the resignation of INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu and Commission’s Director of Operations, Mrs Amina Zakari, for alleged roles in the governorship election. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had during a press conference in Abuja said it had evidence to show that the election results were doctored. “It is completely inexcusable that Prof. Yakubu presides over an atrocious and compromised electoral umpire that manipulates electoral processes, doctors figures, allocates fictitious votes and subverts the will of the people in an election,” he had said. But Amadi who absolved Prof. Yakubu of the allegations, said that INEC in both the first ballot and supplementary polls, deserved commendations for the conduct of the elections, adding that from movement of sensitive materials for the elections to deployment of the commission’s staff, the conduct of the election was a great improvement on the previous ones. He said in declaring the election result, INEC complied with the Electoral Act and guidelines and charged the aggrieved parties to hold the political actors and security agencies responsible for intimidation of voters and sundry irregularities during the elections.

