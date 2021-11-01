Osun poly student dies after visiting boyfriend



A National Diploma (ND1) student in the department of Mass Communication, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, has been declared dead after developing sickness in her boyfriend’s house.



The lady, simply identified as Wumi, was said to have visited her boyfriend at the weekend where she had complication and became unconscious.



It was gathered that the lady was living at Gaa Fulani, the same area where her boyfriend lives.



One of the student in the area who pleaded anonymity, said the lady was rushed out unconscious and taken to the hospital.



It was gathered that the hospital rejected her and efforts to take her to another hospital proved futile as she later died on the road.



The spokesperson of the polytechnic, Mr Tope Abiola, confirmed the death of the student.



He said the school authority was only briefed that the lady died but the cause of her death was not disclosed.



Abiola confirmed that the police have arrested the boy in question and the matter is being investigated.



He refuted claims that the boy is a student of the polytechnic, saying “the boy is not our student as we can not confirm his identity.”



He said, “it is true that an ND 1 student of Mass Communication died at the weekend.We did not know the cause of her death. We have not been briefed about the cause of the death. The police are still investigating the cause of the death.



“The school sympathise with the parent of the young girl. It is pathetic that such a young girl could die like that. We pray that such will not happen again in the family.



“It is true that the young boy has been arrested in connection with the death of the young girl. The boy is in police custody for investigation. We urge the police to conduct diligent investigation on the matter,” Abiola added.