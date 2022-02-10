Osun: Protest as student, motorcyclist shot dead in Ede poly



A student of the federal polytechnic, Ede, Osun state, Hassan Adedeji, and a motorcyclist whose name was not ascertained, have been shot dead by a suspected cultist.



The incident sparked protest as students of the polytechnic Thursday stormed the palace of Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, demanding the arrest of the suspect.



The protesting students also blocked major roads and burn tyres on the road, preventing vehicular movements for some hours.



One of the victims of the gunshot, Adedeji, according to findings, was a graduate of Higher National Diploma (HND) awaiting call up to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).



The victims were shot dead Wednesday evening around the Agbalemobode area, very close to the second gate.



A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Sola Lawal, described the incident as ‘unfortunate.’



He said the polytechnic management is saddened by the news about the ‘unfortunate incident,’ calling on students to allow the law take its course.



Lawal noted that security operatives have swung into action to effect the arrest of the suspect, assuring that the culprit would be brought to book.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed the incident.



She fingered one Rasheed Okoolu, a notorious cultist as a prime suspect, vowing that he would be nabbed wherever he is hiding and brought to book.



However, the management of the polytechnic have suspended the ongoing Rector’s cup because of the incident.



A statement from the office of Director of Sport in the polytechnic signed by one O. O. Oni, said the games would resume as soon as normalcy returns to the community.