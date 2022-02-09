Osun: Re-electing Oyetola not an option, it’s necessity, says Olokuku



A traditional ruler in Osun state, the Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Samuel Abioye Oyebode Oluronke, has said that the quest to reelect Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term must not be an option but a necessity in view of the tremendous achievements he has made in the last three years.



The monarch who described Oyetola as his own said apart from the fact that the governor is from his Federal Constituency, his sterling performance and blueprints spanning across sectors are enough to earn him a second term.



Speaking in his palace during the consultation visit of the governor to Ifelodun federal constituency, Oba Oluronke, said the governor has paid his dues to be returned for second term, saying the royal fathers across the towns and villages would deploy all within their powers to back him to achieve the actualisation of his ambition.



The monarch who is the Chairman, Odo-Otin Council of Traditional Rulers, said the entire Local Government is for the Governor and his party, just as he pledged their readiness to put his ambition in prayer and supplication.



“We thank you for your wonderful jobs, particularly your relentless efforts on security, health, education and most importantly, the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.



“We thank you for the ongoing transformation across sectors. We pray God to continue to spare your life and bestow you with divine wisdom, knowledge and understanding so as to continue to steer the ship of the State to the Promised land.



“You are our own, no other place to go. We are from the same constituency. We are true sons and daughters of the land. The entire constituency is for you and your government as seen in the presence of all the traditional rulers and high chiefs in all the towns and villages in Odo-Otin Local Government.



“The monarchs are for you. We will do everything possible to support you and your ambition. I pray God that your intention to run for second term will come to pass”, the monarch said.



The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, the Elende of Eko-Ende,Oba Olaniyan Abdul-Rauf and other monarchs in the constituency, promised to mobilise their subjects massively for the Governor to actualise his dream.