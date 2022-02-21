Osun: Reps member cautions against attacks on Makinde





A member of the House of Representatives from Osun State, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has counselled aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, to stop attacking Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on perceived involvement in some issues within the party.

The lawmaker, who doubles as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the House in his reaction contained in a statement made available to journalists stated that rather than attacking the Governor, members and other stakeholders should remain calm, focused and prayerful to record unfettered victory in the state gubernatorial election billed for July this year.

Recently, l have observed flood of criticism towards the door post of Governor Makinde over his action or inaction on the evolving PDP matters in Osun State, which is uncalled for, unwarranted, misplaced and misdirected.

“I can not still wrap my head around how Governor Makinde has in anyway constituted an impediment in anyway in the wheel of progress of our great party and indeed Osun state”, he said.

According to him, “all the real and perceived problems within PDP in the state are not beyond amicable resolution and I commend our elders and leaders for their meaningful mediation which is already yielding fruitful results.

“I consider our problem or do I say matter as local and domestic which can and will be resolved domestically,therefore, let us be civil, couth and display maturity in the use of words.

“Beyond politics, let us see and embrace ourselves as brothers and sisters in dealing with one another in order to collectively build a virile PDP, capable of winning all the elections resoundingly”.