Osun: Ritualists kill 22-year-old woman, remove vital parts￼

A 22-year-old lady simply identified as Shakirat, has been dumped behind her mother’s shop by her killers in Iwo Osun state, with her vital parts all removed.

It was gathered that the deceased was dumped at Oke-Oore Iwo by her killers.

Blueprint gathered that the lady left the house on Wednesday morning and did not return until her corpse was found behind her mother’s shop on Thursday morning.

A source told our reporter that vital parts of the lady were removed by the killers before they dumped her.

According to the source, the lady was dumped by suspected yahoo boys who might have used her for money ritual.

“She left home in the afternoon on Wednesday and did not return at night. Her corpse was found behind her mother’s shop on Thursday morning. We noticed that some vital parts had been removed before they dumped her behind her mother’s shop.

“The police came and took her to their station. We later learnt that they took her to the morgue of Iwo general hospital,” the source added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying investigations revealed that the lady is a drug addict because some sign of injection was noticed in her body.