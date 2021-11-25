Osun traditionalists draw battle with Oluwo, warn MURIC to stay away

As the 21-day ultimatum issued to Osun state government to mandate Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, to apologise for his unguarded statement against the deities ends November 30, the Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRWASO), in the state have prepared to go to battle with the monarch.



A statement by TRWASO President, Oluseyi Atanda, Thursday, directed every members all over the world to begin to offer kolanut to the deities to seek their intervention in preparation for November 30th battle.



The TRWASO had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to prevail on the monarch and ensure that he make public apology over his statements against traditionalists in the state.



The association said all traditionalists will embark on a protest march in Iwo and demand the monarch’s removal if the state government fail to act within the period.



They, however, warned the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) to stay away from the matter, saying “let me sound a note of caution to MURIC, be honest, fair and just in your dealings and utterances.



“We are not fighting Islam or Oba Oluwo because he is a Muslim king. After all, he is not the only Muslim king and he is not the only wise one, (least to say) that others are not knowledgeable of their personal religion and role as Oba.



“The grouse is Oluwo crossed the line to hurl verbal abusive languages on Orisa, Obas and his ancestors. Will you as a Muslim take kindly to anybody, be it a governor, to use abusive language on Prophet Mohammed (SAW)? What is good for the goose is good for the gander.



“Stay clear of the battle and do not incur of what least concerns you. Let Oluwo bear his cross alone.



“To all Onisese across the world, as the President of TRWASO, I call on you today to be involved. From today 25th November, let us offer a kolanut each on daily basis to our Orisa to seek their intervention by 30th November. (it is never too late to join the train).”

