Osun tribunal relocates to Abuja

The Election tribunal hearing the petition on the Osun state governorship election has been relocated to Abuja.

A statement by the Secretary of the tribunal, A. M. Aliyu, confirmed the movement of the tribunal to the federal capital territory.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the sitting of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal has been relocated from High Court of Justice complex, Osogbo to FCT High Court, No.24 Apo, Abuja.

Reason for the relocation of the sitting could not be ascertained as the Secretary of the tribunal refused to comment more on the action. He said the release was enough.

But, a brother to the governorship election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke, Dele Adeleke, maintained that the relocation would not stop the court from declaring Adeleke the winner of the election.

He said, “we were not informed of the logic behind the relocation of the Tribunal to Abuja. “Irrespective of the geographical location of the Tribunal; the facts remain unchanged that Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke remain the lawful holder of the mandate of the people of Osun state as their elected Governor and that He and his Team of lawyers and professionals remain undeterred in the quest to expose all electoral frauds committed by the APC and INEC to subvert the will of Osun people and retrieve the stolen mandate.

