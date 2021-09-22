Osun warns herdsmen agaisnt violating anti-open grazing law

Osun state government Wednesday met with leaders of Fulani and warmed them against violating the new anti-open grazing law.



Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with Fulani leaders and herdsmen in the 30 local government including the area office, in Osogbo, the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, advised the herders to obey the law strictly so as to avoid being sanctioned.



Oyintiloye, who noted that the law was unanimously made by southern governors because of challenges being faced by people in their localities, particularly on kidnapping and attack on farmers, maintained that it was not to witch hunt any tribe or individual.



He commended Fulani in the state for their peaceful conduct and charged them to sustain their cooperation with the government by obeying the new law.



He said, “the law is to protect all of us. It is not because of hatred for anybody. The law is not to fight the Fulanis, but to protect you. It will enable the government to know those unregistered herdsmen you have been reporting to us that are entering the town and trying to tarnish your image. It is like a traffic law. Whoever is caught will be punished, and not only Fulanis.”



Also, the chairman, committee on Fulani/Bororo and crop farmers, Hon. Mudashiru Toogun, warned the herdsmen to desist from leaving their children with cows, saying any underage child caught with cows will be arrested and his father will be punished for it.



Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, said the security is ready to enforce the law and whoever run fowl of the law will face the consequence.



Responding, the Seriki Fulani of Osun State, Ibrahim Babatunde, promised that he would call his members and warn them about the new law.



He urged the government to also warn some members of the public that have been threatening to send them away from the state because of the new law.



He said, “some people have been threatening us that the state government has made a law that we should be pursued out of the state. Help us talk to them. We also promise to cooperate with the government as we have been doing.”