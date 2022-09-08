Osun state police command Wednesday paraded a 28-year-old man, Ahmed Wahab, who claimed to have killed his friend, Oguntade Wasiu, for taunting him with his achievements.

The suspect admitted that he planned with one Adegoke Ayo to kill their friend, Wasiu who has always flaunted his successes.

Wahab, who claimed to be a tailor and motorcyclist, confessed that he committed the crime at Modakeke in Osun state on August 8, 2022.

He said, “Wasiu was a friend to Sodiq. I knew him through Sodiq and he was into internet fraud. He has been into yahoo before our friendship more than a year ago.

“Ayo and I killed Wasiu because he always tells us his achievements, about how much he is making from internet fraud and he flaunts his successes like opening a shop for his wife, buying gold and many more.

“All these grieved my heart and made me envy him. I also engaged in internet fraud but I have never hit any money.

“We killed him on the 8th of August 2022. We lured him to a new site because he came to me that he wanted to buy a piece of land. We took him to a bush in Modakeke.

“After he inspected the land, I was in front, Wasiu followed me and Ayo was at the back. While we were going, Ayo held him at the jugular and while he was shouting, Ayo hacked him on the head with a cutlass.

“I went to report myself at the police station after the police suspected me. Although we had a plan that we will collect money from him before we arrived at the site but Ayo killed him,” he confessed.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

