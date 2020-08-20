Osun: Welder bags 6 months jail for house breaking, stealing



An Osun state magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Kola Rasheed, to six months imprisonment for house-breaking and stealing.



Police prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the convict committed the crime on August 18, 2020 at about 11:20 pm at Bisi Bankole street Oke Onitea Area, Osogbo.



He stated that the convict broke into a shop of an electrical rewiring and stole some items meant for repair in the shop.



The items stolen, according to the prosecutor are: complete head of a ceiling fan, two ceiling rotor, two ceiling fan body, fuel coil of standing fan, a vehicle emergency oil, two damaged pressing Iron, a blade coil, a stand fan coil, all valued N60,000, property of one Azeez Fatai.



Adeoye said the crime committed was contrary to and punishable under section 413 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol ll, law of Osun state, 2002.



The convict who had no legal representation admitted guilty to the allegation preferred against him by the police.



He prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, promising never to return to stealing if pardoned.



Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus thereby convicted him and sentenced him to six months imprisonment without option of fine.

Related

No tags for this post.