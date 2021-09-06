Osun will rival crude oil in gold mining – Oyetola

Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Sunday, expressed optimism in the financial growth of gold mining in Osun comparison to the value of crude oil to nation’s economy in the near feature.

Governor Oyetola stated this while speaking to journalists in an interview in Abuja.

He said his administration is taking mining activities from artisan to corporate level, with the involvement of private sector players coming for exploration and exportation.

The governor said Osun is known for large deposit of mineral resources, including gold, lead, zinc, quartz, feldspar and several precious metals and his government is poised to invest in the resources for the growth of the economy.

The governor said in addition to current efforts of his administration to achieve mining sufficiency, Osun will take advantage of the presidential initiative on mining.

“Give us a few years, gold will be our own oil in Osun state. Our state will be known for major supply of gold in Nigeria and around the world,’’ he said.

Oyetola named a Canadian firm; Badger Mines, as being already on ground while the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with another unnamed firm is underway.

“We are working with responsible miners. The two Canadian firms are doing pretty well and I believe that in no distant future, we will be able to harvest a lot of our gold and refine them.

“I can talk about Badger Mines, while the second one is still doing the MoU but the first one is already out there doing exploration and the result has been so far, so good.

“Don’t forget that we also have the Segilola Gold Project, which has established a refinery for gold in Osun state. It is a state government initiative too.

“We are also collaborating with the federal government on mining.

“Our state is one of the two states, along with Kebbi State, selected as pilot states for the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI).