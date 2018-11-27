Osun: You ‘re an interim governor, PDP tells Oyetola

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has described the newly sworn in Governor in Osun state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, as an interim Governor whose legitimacy is questionable in the eyes of the public.

The Osun State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Soji Adagunodo, stated this in a release issued on the occasion of the swearing in of Oyetola at the expiration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s tenure.

The party said the process which led to the declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the Osun governorship election by INEC, was riddled with the most brazen form of electoral robbery ever witnessed since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.

According to the PDP, the shameful conduct of the supposed electoral umpire and security agents especially during the supplementary election held on the 27th of September leaves a sour taste in the mouth of everyone with conscience and has remained a talking point in local and global political discourse.

“What further makes the legitimacy of the man being sworn in as governor stand on a shaky ground are the myriad of damming reports issued by a combination of local and foreign observers, the Nigeria Bar Association, the US, UK and EU missions and several others who witnessed the horrendous brutalisation of voters, harassment of journalists, open display of bias by electoral and security officials as well as other infractions committed against the people of Osun state during the so-called supplementary election.

“While the court of public opinion has affirmatively and loudly decided on who truly won the Osun governorship election, it is hopeful that the court of law will soon do justice on the matter and restore the mandate to the PDP candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

Adagunodo advised the new Governor, Oyetola to tread very cautiously and act responsibly while he temporarily presides over the affairs of the state in order to avoid worsening the already battered condition of the economy occasioned by the wide spread corruption and profligacy of the Aregbesola administration

