Othman, Lucky, Precious, win Northern states Open Chess Championship

The Northern States Open Chess Championship ended at the weekend with Fuenshak Othman emerging the winner of the Open category, while Ikechkwu Ezeanya came second snd Magomya Robert placed third.

Keyi Lucky won the blitz section, beating Magomya Robert who came second and Olayinka Takeet who was third. Precious Olurun Funsho emerged the best female player in the championship.

Praise Ola placed first in the U-15 male category ahead of Damian Joshua in second place and Adima Eli Ankala in third place. The U-15 Female category saw Dayo Shalom finish first, Deborah Yakubu was second and Faith Ola was.

After a superlative display of talents by the chess players from across the Northern states in the week-long tourney, winners in the various categories went home with mouth watering prizes including medals, trophies and cash prizes.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of prizes, President of Chess Federation of Nigeria, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sani Mohammed (rtd) congratulated all the winners.

He said the federation under his leadership will give priority to developing the game from the grassroot.

The President commended the sponsor of the championship Alhaji Ademola Alli, a board member and North West Zonal Representative while urging other zonal representatives to organise similar competitions in their various zones.

DIG Mohammed promised to give five chess boards and a chess clock to each of the nine schools that participated in the championship as a way of encouraging the game of chess in the schools.