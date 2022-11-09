OTUWA, ITUC-Africa call for protection of workers

Organisation of Trade Union of West Africa (OTUWA) and ITUC-Africa have called for protection of workers against the liberalization of Africa trade laws through African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), that may lead to retrenchment of workers.

“It is important that we do not allow a situation where efforts to liberalize our trade laws, leads to retrenchment and situations where companies that are coming in to do investment in each of our 55 countries hide under the flexibility that may be created by the agreement,” they said.

Speaking in Abuja at a workshop organised by OTUWA on AfCFTA , the Executive Secretary of OTUWA,

Comrade John Odah said stakeholders must ensure protection of workers and trade unions in the subregion.

“This meeting is planned to develop a trade union action plan, advocacy on the key issues that we wish to raise as far as the continental African Free Trade Agreement is concerned.

“We are also focus on avoiding a situation where countries outside the African continent that have better infrastructure, can manufacture things at cheap rates and then come and flood our countries in the African continent in the way to kill our manufacturing.

“Our advocacy is centered on ensuring that this free trade is not to the detriment of our working rights or to the detriment of all the trade union rights we have fought and gained in the several decades of our independence,” he said.

Earlier at the opening session of the meeting, OTUWA President, Comrade Mademba Sock, in his remarks, said: “The history of the decolonization of our continent and effort to achieve full political and economic independence from erstwhile colonial masters (and new actors) has been dogged with a lot of setbacks.

“Two key principles that we as trade union organizations will like to see entrenched in all the protocol negotiations are (a) a commitment to uphold and ratify ILO fundamental principles and rights as basic minimum expectations and (b) commitment to implement, as well as not waiver or derogate from national laws implementing labour rights.”

On his part, the General Secretary of ITUC-Africa, Comrade Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, said: “Our engagement with AfCFTA will contribute to shaping the Africa that future generations will inherit and it is our responsibility to ensure that our action bear fruit to support the well-being of Africans.

“Given the importance of the AfCFTA and its direct linkage to labour rights, we all have to engage in its negotiation/implementation process to ensure that the voice of labour unions is fully considered.”

Also in her speech, ILO Director Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, noted that “there are several reasons why the ILO is placing importance of trade, investments, employment, and decent work.”

She listed the importance of international trade, saying, “when conducted properly and fairly, International trade and investments can promote economic growth. Trade can generate and bring about more and better jobs and promoting the welfare of consumers through improved access to goods abs services.