OTUWA to Governments: Devote 15% of annual budget for upgrade of healthcare facilities

Executive Secretary Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA) Comrade John Odah has urged governments at all levels to set aside 15% of their annual budget to upgrade healthcare facilities to meet the minimum requirements set by the Africa Union.

Speaking at a validation meeting and advocacy planning session on “Healthcare is a Human Right Campaign” organised by Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO Monday, Comrade Odah stressed that medical tourism is caused by neglect of health sector by government.

He said: “The medical tourism is caused by neglect of medical facilities by various governments, both the federal and state government, and other members of the ruling elite that engage in this cause tremendous hemorrhage to our foreign exchange.

“It’s a case of being pennywise pound foolish, if the respective governments have invested in upgrading the infrastructure of medical facilities a lot of these medical tourism that happen wouldn’t have happen, because if somebody is sure that if he’s sick, he goes to standard hospital, the hospital take care of him or her or her relations.”

The OTUWA scribe urged the political class, legislators, members of executive, ministers to ensure the upgrade of healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, the West African Health Sector Unions Network (WAHSUN), has called for adoption and passage into law of healthcare rights in the National and State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria.

The unions noted that findings revealed the poor state of healthcare facilities and services in Nigeria and West African countries at large.

According to the participants, making healthcare a human right is the elixir to ensuring efficient and effective healthcare facilities and services.

They further said research findings revealed that Nigerians spent $1billion annually on medical tourism, adding that doctors are going out of the country to the United Kingdom, United States of America and Canada due to poor healthcare facilities.

In his remarks, Country Program Director West Africa Solidarity Center, AFL-CIO Sonny Ogbuehi said: “The research serves as a basis for advocacy to pressure government on the need to invest more on healthcare. Medical tourism is a huge issue. As everyone know, when COVID-19 happened, the border were close and a lot of government officers were forced to seek medical treatment in Nigeria.”