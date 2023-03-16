Our 84-year mother is crying for her son – Oyibo Chukwu family

Mother of the slain Labour Party, (LP), for Enugu East senatorial zone candidate, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, has cried out that she wanted to see the remains of the charred body of her son.

Chukwu’s younger brother, Prof. Arthur Chukwu, disclosed this on Thursday when they embarked on a mourning procession along some major streets of Enugu in a motorcade with lot of mourners following a low-bed truck.

Speaking with tear-filled eyes at Mayor Market, Agbani Road, Enugu where they made a stop over, Prof. Chukwu lamented that their aged mother has been crying and lamenting that she wanted to see the remains of her dead son.

Chukwu also said Oyibo’s widow has been bedridden since she heard about the gruesome death of her husband.

“The mother of the late Oyibo Chukwu, my brother has been crying that she wants to see the remains of her son. Since her husband died, Oyibo’s widow fell sick and has been bedridden since,” Prof. Chukwu lamented.

He lamented the gluesome way their brother was shot and his body set ablaze in his vehicle along with his personal assistance, Igwesi.

“Our brother died a painful death. He was shot and his body pushed into his vehicle when he was returning from campaign and set ablaze. Burnt along with him was his personal assistant, Mr. Igwesi,” Chukwu said.

He also said that one of the sons of his late brother is equally crying that he wanted to see his dad.

Meanwhile, late Oyibo Chukwu has been replaced with one of his younger brothers, Mr. Kevin Chukwu, to run for the rescheduled senatorial election on Saturday.

Oyibo was cruising to victory when he was cut short.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

