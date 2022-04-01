Our advocacy for better Nigeria should go beyond religion – Pam

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said “our advocacy as Christians for a better Nigeria should go beyond religion.”

According to a press statement issued by Godiya Matthew of the Commission’s media and public relations unit, the NCPC boss stated this Thursday while receiving a delegation of The Father’s House Reality TV Project team in his office in Abuja.

Rev. Pam noted that the role of the mass media was key and could not be contested and charged Christians to be mindful of the programmes they “watch and hear in the media because aside from the positive impact of media in the society, the media has also polluted our well respected culture.”

He urged Nigerians to see beyond their faith, and hope for a new Nigeria, adding: “Let us come together to solve the problem facing the country regardless of our faith, it is our duty to bring back our great culture.”

He commended the organisers of the Father’s House Reality TV show for their initiative, stressing that “the programme is not only for Christians, but for all Nigerians.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. David Ibrahim, said the team was in the Commission to officially inform the executive secretary of their reality TV programme for Christian youths.

“Being a Christian-based organisation, it is imperative to visit and inform the Commission about the forthcoming programme. The Fathers House Reality Show is the first faith-based reality TV show. The programme is a 40-day show with over 200 million cumulative viewers,” he said.