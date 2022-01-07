Our confidence in new Gaya emir unshakable – Bello Gaya

A prominent indigene of Gaya emirate resident in Kano, Alhaji Bello Umar Gaya, has described the newly appointed emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir as a formidable treasure to the Kano Council of Chiefs who could be relied upon for consultations and fatherly guidance.

He said the people of Gaya emirate have unfettered confidence in his capacity to live up to his expectations.

Extolling the monarch’s leadership qualities and amiable background while speaking to Blueprint in an exclusive interview in Kano, Thursday, Gaya said the new emir is one who could be trusted, having had an unquestionable upbringing from his late father who taught him the norms and values of respect and decorum in dealing with elders at all levels.

He pointed out that his choice for such a plum position as first class emir by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has demonstrated the belief that he has what it takes to lead the emirate on the basis of human decency, maturity and the ability to live aboard, adding that the creation of four new additional emirates by the governor was conceived to engender rapid development and progress.

He, however, stated that the institution of monarchy entailed the contribution and commitment of a person, who possessed the much needed capacity to come up with innovative ideas aimed at promoting the concept of good governance and productivity at all levels stressing that the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the emirate could best be met courtesy of his wise counsel.

He said, “What the governor did as far as the appointment of the new emir of Gaya is concerned, was really great, remarkable and commendable. The creation of the additional four new emirates is not in vain, in view of the pressing need for the expansion of the Kano Council of Chiefs’ jurisdiction. We undoubtedly believe that what the governor did is right.”

“Those picking holes in the creation of the four additional emirates are just being myopic. it was conceived to develop the emirates created and bring the traditional authorities closer to the people. it was never done out of primordial considerations,” he added.